AIIMS Jammu Starts Offline Classes For MBBS Students

Image credit: Twitter/@DrJitendraSingh AIIMS Jammu starts offline classes for MBBS.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu has started its first offline classes for MBBS students. The information regarding the commencement of physical classes has been shared by the Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Taking to Twitter, Dr Jitendra Singh said, "Historic landmark for AIIMS Jammu. As finalised during last review meeting with Director Dr Shakti Gupta and others, first offline (physical) classes of MBBS started. Proud moment for Jammu…all because of high priority PM Narendra Modi gives to aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Historic landmark for #AIIMS #Jammu. As finalised during last review meeting with Director Dr Shakti Gupta and others,first offline (physical)classes of MBBS started. Proud moment for Jammu…all because of high priority PM @narendramodi gives to aspirations of the people of J&K. pic.twitter.com/MG1itbYuwQ — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 8, 2022

Dr Jitendra Singh visited AIIMS Jammu for the inspection of the upcoming new blocks and inauguration of recently developed facilities in January this year. During his visit, he suggested that in order to develop an exclusive identity for the institution, the focus should be on the futuristic areas like digital health and artificial intelligence (AI) and AIIMS could be a pioneer in North India in developing AI-based healthcare infrastructure.

The minister had also informed that the Out-Patient Department (OPD) services at the AIIMS Jammu will start on June 1, 2022.

"The first batch will move and operate from the premises from June 1 this year, and the second batch will continue thereafter," he had said.

The 30-member faculty for AIIMS Jammu has already been inducted and the entire six-storey AIIMS building will be ready by early next year, Dr Jitendra Singh had informed.

Asserting that AI and digital medicine are critical for the future of healthcare, Dr Jitendra Singh had said, "Tele-medicine and robotic surgery have already taken over in a big way and the indispensable utility of these new options was realised during the pandemic times."

The minister had also announced that AIIMS Jammu will function in close collaboration with CSIR-IIIM, Jammu.