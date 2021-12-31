  • Home
  • Education
  • AIIMS INICET 2022 PG Open Round Counselling Revised Dates Released, Check Schedule

AIIMS INICET 2022 PG Open Round Counselling Revised Dates Released, Check Schedule

AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022: As per the schedule, the registration process for the open round of seat allocation will commence on January 12, and to continue till January 16. The revised schedule for counselling is available at aiimsexams.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 31, 2021 4:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

AIIMS Open Round Counselling For M.Sc. Nursing courses To Be Held On September 30
AIIMS PG 2020 Counselling: 124 PG, MDS Seats Left For Open Round
AIIMS PG 2020 First Round Of Counselling, Seat Allocation Begins Today
NEET-PG Counselling 2021 To Commence Before January 6: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Assures IMA
NEET-PG Counselling 2021: Resident Doctors In Maharashtra To Go On Strike From Friday
NEET PG Counselling: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Urges Protesting Resident Doctors To Call Off Strike
AIIMS INICET 2022 PG Open Round Counselling Revised Dates Released, Check Schedule
Check AIIMS INICET revised counselling schedule at aiimsexams.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the revised schedule for the INICET January 2022 PG open round counselling process. Candidates who have enrolled themselves for the PG counselling round can check the revised schedule available on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the registration process for the open round of seat allocation will commence on January 12, and to continue till January 16. The tentative vacancy in different subject/ specialty after the second round of online seat allotment will commence on January 8.

The final seat position of different subject/ specialty will be released on January 14, and the seat allocation of the open round will be announced on January 23. The allocated seat can be accepted online, and candidates have to report from January 24 to 27, 2022.

INI CET 2022 counselling will be held in four rounds including a mock round and an open round. To register online for INI CET 2022 counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets in specified formats.

Click here for more Education News
AIIMS counselling AIIMS Medical counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Registration For UGC, AICTE Scholarships Ends Today; Apply On NSP Portal
Registration For UGC, AICTE Scholarships Ends Today; Apply On NSP Portal
NEET-PG Counselling 2021 To Commence Before January 6: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Assures IMA
NEET-PG Counselling 2021 To Commence Before January 6: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Assures IMA
AP EAMCET 2021 BiPC Counselling: Correction Of Web Options To End Today
AP EAMCET 2021 BiPC Counselling: Correction Of Web Options To End Today
ICSI Releases CS June 2022 Time Tables For Foundation, Executive, Professional Courses
ICSI Releases CS June 2022 Time Tables For Foundation, Executive, Professional Courses
PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University In Meerut
PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University In Meerut
.......................... Advertisement ..........................