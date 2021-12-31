Image credit: shutterstock.com Check AIIMS INICET revised counselling schedule at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the revised schedule for the INICET January 2022 PG open round counselling process. Candidates who have enrolled themselves for the PG counselling round can check the revised schedule available on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the registration process for the open round of seat allocation will commence on January 12, and to continue till January 16. The tentative vacancy in different subject/ specialty after the second round of online seat allotment will commence on January 8.

The final seat position of different subject/ specialty will be released on January 14, and the seat allocation of the open round will be announced on January 23. The allocated seat can be accepted online, and candidates have to report from January 24 to 27, 2022.

INI CET 2022 counselling will be held in four rounds including a mock round and an open round. To register online for INI CET 2022 counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets in specified formats.