AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins, Important Details

The second round seat allotment result will be released on January 4

AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has commenced the round 2 registration process for the INICET counselling. The candidates can choose their institute, subject/ speciality for second round till January 1 at aiimsexams.org.

The second round seat allotment result will be released on January 7. Candidates can check the rank wise list of allocated seats for MD/MS/MCh (6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, January 2022 session on the official website-- aiimsexam.ac.in. Results can also be accessed through the direct link mentioned below.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the second round of Seat Allocation will be required to log in through the AIIMS exam portal and accept the seat with the option of participating in further rounds or with the option of not participating the further rounds of counselling. The last date to select options is January 8, 2021.

AIIMS INICET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Go to the official website of AIIMS exam- aiimsexam.ac.in On the appeared homepage, 'Result Notification No. 204/2021: 2nd Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET Jan 2022 Session' link The result will be available in PDF format Check and download the result Take a print out for future references.

As per an official statement by AIIMS, if candidates appear for the second round of counselling, they will have to accept the seat offered in the second round and the seat allotted to them in the first round will be considered as vacant and will be offered to another candidate on the basis of merit. Failure to accept the upgraded seat shall lead to impositions of penalty of Rs 3 lakh.

For details on counselling round, please visit the official website- aiimsexam.ac.in.