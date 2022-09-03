AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registrations To Start From September 5; Check Schedule

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Application Schedule

INI CET 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will start the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 for January session from September 5. Candidates can register themselves for INI CET 2023 from the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in. The INI CET January 2023 will be held for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Science (MS), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS).

Suggested: Try INI CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances . Use Now

Don't Miss: INI CET 2022 Counselling & Seat allotment schedule, Download now

Browse: Top Medical Colleges in India accepting INI CET score 2022, Check now



The INI CET January 2023 registrations will close on September 26, and the exam will be conducted on November 13, 2022, from 9 am to 12 noon. "All applicants who have applied earlier and whose basic registrations have been 'Accepted' for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session, January 2022 and July 2022, are not required to complete registration and basic information again," reads a statement in the AIIMS notification.

INI CET January 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates Registration and basic information September 5 to 26, 2022 Status of registration and basic information and last date of correction of rejected Images September 30 to October 3, 2022 Final status of accepted registration and basic information October 6, 2022 (by 5 pm) Generation of examination unique code October 12 to 25, 2022 Uploading of valid certificate October 12 to November 13, 2022 Dates for checking status of completion of application form and last date of submission of required documents October 28 to 31, 2022 Final status of online registration and uploading of admit card on AIIMS website November 7, 2022 INI CET January 2023 exam date November 13, 2022

AIIMS INI CET 2023 January: How To Apply