AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registrations To Start From September 5; Check Schedule

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will start the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 for January session from September 5.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Application Schedule

INI CET 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will start the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 for January session from September 5. Candidates can register themselves for INI CET 2023 from the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in. The INI CET January 2023 will be held for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Science (MS), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS).

The INI CET January 2023 registrations will close on September 26, and the exam will be conducted on November 13, 2022, from 9 am to 12 noon. "All applicants who have applied earlier and whose basic registrations have been 'Accepted' for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session, January 2022 and July 2022, are not required to complete registration and basic information again," reads a statement in the AIIMS notification.

INI CET January 2023: Important Dates

EventsDates
Registration and basic informationSeptember 5 to 26, 2022

Status of registration and basic information and last date of correction of rejected Images

September 30 to October 3, 2022

Final status of accepted registration and basic information

October 6, 2022 (by 5 pm)

Generation of examination unique code

October 12 to 25, 2022

Uploading of valid certificate

October 12 to November 13, 2022

Dates for checking status of completion of application form and last date of submission of required documents

October 28 to 31, 2022

Final status of online registration and uploading of admit card on AIIMS websiteNovember 7, 2022

INI CET January 2023 exam date

November 13, 2022

AIIMS INI CET 2023 January: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website–aiimsexams.ac.in.
  2. Click on the 'AIIMS INI CET Application' link.
  3. Register with required credentials and login.
  4. The INI CET 2023 application form will appear on the screen.
  5. Fill in the form and upload the scanned documents.
  6. Pay the application fee and submit the form.
  7. Download the application form and take a print out for future reference.
