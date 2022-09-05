AIIMS INI CET 2023 Application Process Begins Today; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com AIIMS INI CET 2023 application process will close on September 26

AIIMS INI CET 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will start the application process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 for January session today, September 5. The candidates who want to apply for INI CET 2023 can register themselves on the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in.

The INI CET 2023 will be held on November 13, and the application process will close on September 26. "All applicants who have applied earlier and whose basic registrations have been 'Accepted' for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session, January 2022 and July 2022, are not required to complete registration and basic information again," AIIMS notification mentioned.

AIIMS INI CET 2023: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website–aiimsexams.ac.in Click on the 'AIIMS INI CET Application' link Register with required credentials and login The INI CET 2023 application form will appear on the screen Fill in the form and upload the scanned documents Pay the application fee and submit the form Download the application form and take a print out for future reference.

The INI CET January 2023 will be held for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Science (MS), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS).