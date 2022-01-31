  • Home
AIIMS INI CET Exam 2022 Registration To Begin Today; Here's How To Apply

AIIMS INI CET 2022: The exam will be conducted on May 8, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates can register themselves on the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 31, 2022 2:20 pm IST | Source: Careers360

AIIMS INI CET 2022 application form window will open at 5 pm today, January 31.
Image credit: Shutterstock

AIIMS INI CET 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will start the registration process for the July session of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2022. AIIMS INI CET 2022 application form window will open at 5 pm today, January 31. The exam will be conducted on May 8, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates can register themselves on the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in. The application process for the INI CET 2022 will end on March 7, 2022 at 5 pm.

The exam is for admission to for admission to PG courses –MD/MS/MCh(6years)/ DM(6years)/MDS – at AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and other institutes of National Importance.

“All applicants who have applied earlier and whose Basic Registration have been #ACCEPTED for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session and January 2022 for AIIMS, are not required to complete Registration and Basic information again. They will have to complete application form only after Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC Code),” reads a message on the official website.

For the prospectus and other information related to INI CET 2022, candidates can visit the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI CET 2022 July: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website–aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • Click on the designated AIIMS INI CET Application link.
  • Register using your credentials and login.
  • The INI CET 2022 application form will appear on the screen.
  • Fill in the form and upload the scanned documents.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form.
  • Download the application form and take a print out for future references.

AIIMS INI CET 2022: Important Dates

Registration, correction window

January 31 to March 7, 2022

Status of registration and basic information and last date of correction of rejected Images

March 11 to 15

Final status of accepted registration

March 18

Date of uploading prospectus, eligibility criteria, seat position of sponsored/foreign national/OCI and Bhutani National candidates

March 21

Generation of examination unique code

March 21 to April 11

Uploading of valid certificate

March 21 to May 8

Dates for checking status of completion of application form and last date of submission of required documents

April 22 to 25

Exam date

May 8


“For candidates requiring correction in Registration & Basic candidate information OR Completion of application form, the edit panel will be available as per schedule only. It may kindly be noted that the editing shall be done only by the candidate. Candidate will be responsible for all corrections. No corrections allowed after closing date of editing. Applicants may note that further correspondence will NOT be entertained in this regard,” reads an official statement.

