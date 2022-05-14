  • Home
AIIMS To Announce INI CET 2022 July Session Result Today; Details Here

AIIMS INI CET 2022 Result: The successful candidates will be eligible to appear for the counselling process. The counselling schedule will be released separately on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

Education | Updated: May 14, 2022 10:24 am IST

AIIMS INI CET 2022 was held on May 8


AIIMS INI CET 2022 Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will announce the result for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2022) July session on Saturday, May 14. The candidates who have appeared for the INI CET 2022 July session can check the result on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in. Register here for AIIMS INI CET 2022 result updates, college predictor and more.

The successful candidates will be eligible to appear for the counselling process. The counselling schedule will be released separately on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in. INI CET 2022 was held on May 8 in a computer based mode. READ MORE | NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea To Postpone Exam, Says Would Affect Patient Care

AIIMS INI CET July Session 2022 Result: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official websites- aiimsexams.ac.in, finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the INI CET 2022 result link
  • Enter your roll number
  • INI CET 2022 result will be appeared on screen
  • Download INI CET 2022 merit list, take a print out for further reference.

The qualified candidates will get admission to various Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses including Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD) for July 2022 session.

Candidates can take admission at any AIIMS- AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru on the basis of counselling process.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) INI CET MDS

