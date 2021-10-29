AIIMS, IISER Ink MoU For Joint Research

Both the premiere government institutes will conduct cooperative research in public health, metagenomics, cancer epidemiology and treatment by sharing clinical specimens and technology for analysing the samples, an AIIMS release said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 29, 2021 1:09 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IISER Admission 2021: Seat Allotment Result Out For SCB, KVPY Channels
IISER Bhopal Scientists Propose Link between COVID-19, Diabetes, Ageing
IISER Bhopal Develops Model To Predict Summer Temperatures In India
IISER Bhopal Researchers Identify Mechanism of Breast Cancer Progression
IISER Bhopal Scientists Invent Technology For Precision Engineering Of Proteins
THE Asia University Rankings: IISER Bhopal Placed In Top 250
AIIMS, IISER Ink MoU For Joint Research
AIIMS and IISER has signed an agreement for joint research
Bhopal:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), two Bhopal-based premier institutions, signed an MoU for five years on Thursday to conduct research in the fields of public health, metagenomics and cancer epidemiology, among others.

Both the premiere government institutes will conduct cooperative research in public health, metagenomics, cancer epidemiology and treatment by sharing clinical specimens and technology for analysing the samples, an AIIMS release said.

The ceremony to ink the MoU was held at AIIMS Bhopal. AIIMS Bhopal director Prof Sarman Singh and IISER director Prof Siva Umapathy and other senior officials were present on the occasion. The directors of the two institutes said they looked forward to the collaboration to perform translational research that will benefit the patient care in Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2021 Live: NTA NEET-UG Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
Live | NEET Result 2021 Live: NTA NEET-UG Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
NEET 2021 Result Soon: FAQs On Scorecard, Percentile Rank, Cut-Off Marks
NEET 2021 Result Soon: FAQs On Scorecard, Percentile Rank, Cut-Off Marks
Dearth Of Special Teachers Who Alone Can Impart Education, Training To CwSN: Supreme Court
Dearth Of Special Teachers Who Alone Can Impart Education, Training To CwSN: Supreme Court
West Bengal School Reopening: Education Department Drafts SOP, Awaits Nod From Secretariat
West Bengal School Reopening: Education Department Drafts SOP, Awaits Nod From Secretariat
NEET Result 2021: Official Websites, Steps To Download Scorecards
NEET Result 2021: Official Websites, Steps To Download Scorecards
.......................... Advertisement ..........................