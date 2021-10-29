AIIMS, IISER Ink MoU For Joint Research

AIIMS and IISER has signed an agreement for joint research

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), two Bhopal-based premier institutions, signed an MoU for five years on Thursday to conduct research in the fields of public health, metagenomics and cancer epidemiology, among others.

Both the premiere government institutes will conduct cooperative research in public health, metagenomics, cancer epidemiology and treatment by sharing clinical specimens and technology for analysing the samples, an AIIMS release said.

The ceremony to ink the MoU was held at AIIMS Bhopal. AIIMS Bhopal director Prof Sarman Singh and IISER director Prof Siva Umapathy and other senior officials were present on the occasion. The directors of the two institutes said they looked forward to the collaboration to perform translational research that will benefit the patient care in Madhya Pradesh.

