AIIMS Fellowship Programme Entrance Exam Result (Stage 1) Announced

Image credit: Shutterstock Selected candidates will have to appear for the stage 2 exam, which will be held online (representational photo)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the result of the fellowship programme entrance exam for the July 2021 session. The stage 1 exam was held as a computer-based test (CBT) on April 17.

Students who have qualified in the first stage are required to appear for departmental clinical, practical or lab-based assessment in the second stage, which will be held through video conferencing mode.

“The date(s) of stage-II are indicated under each fellowship programme. The details of the video conferencing platform and timing of the Assessment shall be communicated to the candidates on their registered email id by the respective departments,” an official statement said.

For the second stage of the exam, three times the number of candidates out of the qualified candidates for each available seat have been called. “The total number called may vary depending upon the number of qualified candidates and tie cases,” AIIMS said.

Shortlisted candidates will have to upload scanned copies of their certificates on the AIIMS official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, up to April 30. The details of the required certificates are mentioned in the result document.

“Hard copies or photocopies of the documents and certificates are not required to be sent to the examination section, AIIMS, New Delhi. In case the documents are not uploaded by 5 pm on Friday, April 30, the candidature will be considered as cancelled or withdrawn and no communication will be entertained in this regard,” the institute said.