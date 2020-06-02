AIIMS 2020 Entrance Exam Rescheduled, Exam on June 11

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, has postponed the entrance exam date for the July-August 2020 Session of a batch of courses “in view of evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak”. On June 1, the institute announced that the AIIMS entrance exams for over 10 programmes will be held on June 11. The exams are for AIIMS Fellowship Programme; DM, MCh and MD (hospital administration); BSc (post basic); MSc (nursing) and MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years) and MDS. The exams will be held from 1pm to 2pm.

The AIIMS entrance admit cards will be available from 5 pm on June 3.

A notice issued by AIIMS said: “The best possible examination city has been allotted to the candidates as per choice and subject to availability.” However, candidates have been given the opportunity to check the examination city allotted to them. The notice said the candidates can check the allotted AIIMS entrance exam city on “My Page” of Final Registration after logging in with their credentials.

The statement further added: “All advisories and guidelines of Government of India, regarding social distancing and sanitisation will be followed at all examination centres.”

However, resident doctors at AIIMS feel the new date discriminates against them. “Choosing 11th is discriminatory against AIIMS residents who have to give final exams while the rest of the country has time to prepare for [the] exam,” tweeted Srinivas MD, General Secretary of the AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association, or RDA. “It's a loss for AIIMS residents.There will be less AIIMS MD/MS residents who get selected for DM/MCh,” he added.

AIIMS New Delhi : Choosing 11th is discriminatory against AIIMS residents who have to give final exams while the rest of the country has time to prepare for exam. It's a loss for AIIMS residents.There will be less AIIMS MD/MS residents who get selected for DM/MCh. pic.twitter.com/Xk5Beyr6Y0 — Srinivas M.D(AIIMS) 📢 (@srinivasaiims) June 1, 2020

Earlier, the entrance exams for AIIMS Fellowship Programme; DM, MCh and MD (hospital administration); BSc (post basic); MSc (nursing) and MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years) and MDS were scheduled on June 5.

Candidates can check the official website for important information on the AIIMS 2020 entrance examinations.