AIIMS Delhi To Conclude Registrations For UG, PG Nursing Courses Today

AIIMS) Delhi will close the basic registration process for UG, PG nursing courses today

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi will conclude the basic registration process for admission to BSc (H) nursing, BSc nursing (post-basic) and MSc nursing courses today, April 6. Candidates seeking admission in one of the nursing courses can register at the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in till 5 pm today. The status of the AIIMS nursing application form (accepted or rejected) will be updated on the official site on April 9. AIIMS, Delhi will hold the BSc (H) nursing examination on June 14 and BSc nursing (post-basic) and MSc nursing exams on June 27.

Candidates whose form is rejected will be able to make changes in their application forms from April 9 to 14. The final status of basic registration for B Sc(H) nursing and BSc Nursing (Post-Basic and Paramedical courses) will be updated on April 20.

Generation of code for final registration only for those whose basic registration is accepted will begin on April 27. “All applicant who have applied earlier and whose basic registration have been accepted for 2020 session are also eligible for generation of code for final registration and they do not require to fill the basic registration again,” reads the official notification.

AIIMS Nursing 2021 Admission: How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Select the nursing course you wish to apply

Step 3: Register with mobile number and email ID to generate login ID and password

Step 4: Login with the credentials sent on your registered email ID.

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph, thumb impression, and signature as per the specified format

Step 6: Click on the ‘Submit’ button