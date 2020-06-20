Image credit: Shutterstock AIIMS BSC Nursing 2020: Post Basic Nursing Results Declared @aiimsexams.org

On June 20, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, declared the result of AIIMS BSc Nursing 2020 (Post Basic) entrance test. The exams were held on July 11 and a total of 110 candidates have been shortlisted for an online interview and personal assessment round. AIIMS BSc Nursing result 2020 is now available on the official website, aiimsexams.org. Previously, the institute had declared AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2020. The exam is conducted in two phases-- written and personal interview. Candidates whose names have appeared in the merit list are eligible to sit for the personal interview round scheduled on July 8.

The merit list has roll numbers and category of candidates. Qualified candidates will also be required to verify their documents which are, admit card, Class 10 or equivalent exam certificate, Class 12 or equivalent examination certificate, cast, EWS certificates (if applicable), written exam mark sheet, and diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2020: How To Check

Provisional merit list candidates can check their AIIMS BSc Nursing 2020 result by following the steps below:

Go to aiimsexams.org.

Find and download the .pdf result of AIIMS BSc Nursing 2020.

Enter and search your roll number. If selected, your roll number should appear on the document.