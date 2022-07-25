AIIMS BSc Nursing Post Basic Result 2022 Declared; How To Check

AIIMS BSc nursing post basic result 2022 declared

AIIMS BSc Nursing Post Basic Result 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has announced the final result for Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing 2022 (Post Basic) entrance test. The AIIMS BSc nursing exam 2022 was held on July 2 in computer-based test (CBT) mode and a total of 29 candidates have passed the AIIMS BSc nursing post basic exam 2022.

The AIIMS BSc Nursing result 2022 is now available on the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates whose names have appeared in the merit list will now have to report at the AIIMS, New Delhi conference hall for verification on July 28, 2022 at 10 am. Students need to visit the same venue to complete the admission process on July 29, 2022 at 9:30 pm.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Post Basic Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage click on the 'Final Result of BSc Nursing (Post Basic) Course Entrance Examination-2022' link.

The AIIMS BSc nursing (post basic) result PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

The merit list has roll numbers and category of candidates. Qualified candidates will also be required to verify their documents which are, admit card, Class 10 or equivalent exam certificate, Class 12 or equivalent examination certificate, cast, EWS certificates (if applicable), written exam mark sheet, and diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery