AIIMS BSc Nursing, MSc Entrance Exams Postponed In View Of Covid-19

AIIMS BSc Nursing entrance postponed

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed entrance exams for admission to BSc (honours) Nursing and MSc programmes, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were earlier scheduled for June 14 and new dates will be announced later, the institute said.

“The revised dates for conduct of the said examination will be notified in due course of time through website www.aiimsexams.ac.in,” an official statement said.

AIIMS had allowed candidates who have completed their final registration for the BSc Nursing entrance exams to choose their preferred exam city from May 19 to 25. Candidates who had completed the basic registration but failed to complete the online final registration were also allowed to complete the process during this period.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 board exam with English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology and have at least 55 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC, ST) can apply for the course.

Admit cards for AIIMS BSc (H) Nursing entrance exam were scheduled to be released on July 2. However, since the exam has been postponed, the process is likely to be delayed.

The institute has asked applicants to visit the website aiimsexams.ac.in for important updates related to the exam.