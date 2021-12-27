  • Home
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Exam Tomorrow: Covid-19, Important Exam Day Guidelines

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Exam: The nusring entrance is scheduled to be held in two shifts, forenoon shift from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, afternoon shift from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Check Covid-19, important exam day guidelines

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 27, 2021 10:40 pm IST | Source: Careers360

AIIMS BSc Nursing exam will be held on December 28
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Exam: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will conduct the BSc (H) Nursing entrance exam on December 28. The nusring entrance is scheduled to be held in two shifts, forenoon shift from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, afternoon shift from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The admit card for the BSc (H) Nursing entrance is available to download at the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Exam: Important Exam Day Guidelines

  1. In view of the pertaining COVID-19 pandemic situation, candidates will undergo a temperature check, they will be required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser
  2. Candidates have to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the allotted time, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after the closing time of respective shifts
  3. Candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, including a valid photo identity proof which include a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport. However, a scanned photo of IDs in a mobile phone or photocopies of ID cards will not be considered as a valid photo ID proof
  4. Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall
  5. Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.
