AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Exam Tomorrow: Covid-19, Important Exam Day Guidelines

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Exam: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will conduct the BSc (H) Nursing entrance exam on December 28. The nusring entrance is scheduled to be held in two shifts, forenoon shift from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, afternoon shift from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The admit card for the BSc (H) Nursing entrance is available to download at the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Exam: Important Exam Day Guidelines