AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Entrance Test Today; Instructions, Last-Minute Checklist

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 28, 2021 8:27 am IST | Source: Careers360

AIIMS BSc Nursing entrance exam 2021 today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will conduct the entrance exam for admission to BSc Nursing (honours) course today, December 28. The test will be held in two shifts – the forenoon shift from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon shift from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam venue and follow the directions mentioned in it during the exam. The AIIMS BSc Nursing admit card is available on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Entrance Exam: Instructions For The Exam Day

  1. Candidates will have to undergo a mandatory temperature check before entering the exam venue. They will be required to maintain social distancing, wear a face mask and use hand sanitiser.

  2. Candidates should reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the allotted time. They will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after the gate closing time.

  3. Do not wear jewelry or any metal items, shoes or footwear with thick soles, garments with large buttons inside the exam venue. Follow the prescribed dress code.

  4. Carry admit card to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID proof such as PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport.

  5. Scanned images of photo of IDs in a mobile phone or photocopies of ID cards will not be considered as a valid photo ID proof.

  6. Do not carry banned items – mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

