AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Entrance Test Today; Instructions, Last-Minute Checklist

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will conduct the entrance exam for admission to BSc Nursing (honours) course today, December 28. The test will be held in two shifts – the forenoon shift from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon shift from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam venue and follow the directions mentioned in it during the exam. The AIIMS BSc Nursing admit card is available on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Entrance Exam: Instructions For The Exam Day