AIIMS BSc (H) Nursing 2021 Exam Postponed Again

AIIMS BSc entrance exam postponed

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has postponed AIIMS BSc (H) Nursing entrance examination until further notice due to the Coronavirus crisis. The AIIMS BSc Nursing examination schedule for June 27. “In view of evolving situation due to covid-19 outbreak the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to Postpone the conduct of following entrance examination scheduled in June 2021,” the official statement said.

“The revised dates for conduct of the said examination will be notified in due course of time through website aiimsexams.ac,” it added.

The exam will be held for admission to 571 BSc (H) Nursing seats offered at AIIMS campuses located in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.

Admit cards for AIIMS BSc (H) Nursing entrance exam was scheduled to be released on July 2. However, since the exam has been postponed, the process is likely to be delayed.

The institute has asked applicants to visit the website aiimsexams.ac.in for important updates related to the exam.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had earlier postponed the entrance exams for admission to MSc programmes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.