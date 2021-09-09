  • Home
Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2022) application process will commence from tomorrow, September 10 from 5 pm.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 9, 2021 3:27 pm IST

AIIMS To Begin INI CET 2022 Application Process From September 10; Check Details
New Delhi:

Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2022) application process will commence from tomorrow, September 10 from 5 pm. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducts INI CET for admissions to various post graduate courses. Students can apply for INI CET 2022 January session through the official website of AIIMS-- aiimsexam.ac.in.

INI CET 2022 students will be required to get themselves registered on the online application portal. "Applicants who have applied earlier and whose registration and basic candidate information have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021 and July 2021 session are not required to fill the registration and basic candidate information again," read the official notification.

Students who applied for the July 2021 session but their registration was rejected or was incomplete due to any reason will be allowed to complete their registration formalities now. Such students can avail the edit option displayed on the "My page" section on the registration portal.

"Such candidates will have to complete the application form only after the generation of fresh Unique Code (EUC) for INI CET July 2021 session which will start at a later date to be announced," the official notice added.

INI CET exams are conducted by AIIMS to grant admission into various Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses like Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD).

Students who qualify INI CET exam gets admission in eight renowned AIIMS across the country: AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.

