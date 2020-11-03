AIIA To Organise Webinar On ‘Yoga And Ayurveda Medicine For Mental Wellness’ on November 5

All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) will organise an international webinar in association with Western Sydney University on the theme ‘Yoga and Ayurveda Medicine for Mental Wellness' on November 5, 2020.

This is expected to bring together the leading researchers in Yoga and Ayurveda from India, Australia, Italy, and Germany, and provide inputs through current international research.

The webinar is a collaborative activity focused on the opportunities for mental wellness through the strengths of Ayurveda and Yoga. This will further promote international collaborations in scientific research related to Yoga and Ayurveda.

Yoga for Mind-Body Wellness, an e-book of invited articles prepared by All India Institute of Ayurveda on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020 will be released during the inaugural session.

The chief guest on the occasion will be the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik, and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation.

Geoff Lee, MP, NSW Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, and Acting Minister for Sport, Multiculturalism, Seniors and Veterans, Member for Parramatta, NSW Government, Australia; Vd. Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India; Professor Barney Glover, AO Vice-Chancellor and President, Western Sydney University, Australia also will address the inaugural session.

In the scientific deliberations, Antonio Morandi, Italian Scientific Society for Ayurvedic Medicine, Italy; Michael de Manincor, NICM Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University, Australia; Holger Cramer, University of Duisburg-Essen, Germany will share their research findings on maintaining positive mental health through Ayurveda and Yoga.

Scientists and researchers from different corners of the globe will come together to discuss the recent concerns, advances, future strategies, etc. It is anticipated that the deliberations of the webinar will provide a strong lead for further research and for generating awareness among the public regarding scientific evidence of Ayurveda and yoga in mental wellness.