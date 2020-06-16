AICTE’s Smart India Hackathon 2020 Goes Virtual

The fourth edition of the AICTE’s Smart India Hackathon is going virtual. First held in 2017, the innovation cell of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, or MHRD,organises Smart India Hackathon once a year for students to come up with solutions to problems posed by ministries, public sector units, non-governmental organisations and industries. This year’s is a “software edition” and will be held online.

The hackathon’s 2020 edition will have problem statements linked to a range of themes. These include smart communication, smart vehicles, agriculture and rural development, food processing, robotics and drones, clean water, waste management, renewable energy, security and surveillance, healthcare and biomedical devices and others.

The finale of Smart India Hackathon is scheduled for August 1-3, 2020.

The process involves submission of problem statements by central and state ministries, departments, PSUs, industries and NGOs; review of submitted problem statements and finalisation by concerned committee and publishing finalised problem statements. Next, AICTE approved colleges and institutions register themselves for the hackathon. They block the problems stated and solve them.