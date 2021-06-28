AICTE Issues Warning To Technical Institutions About Fake Officials

Image credit: Shutterstock AICTE has issued a warning to the technical institutions about “imposters”

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued a warning to the technical institutions about “imposters” approaching them for admission and grant of approval by posing as AICTE officials. “It has come to the notice of the Authority of AICTE that people claiming to be the Chairman/Vice Chairman/Member Secretary or any other AICTE official (imposters) are approaching institutions/colleges for admission of students or grant of approvals etc.,” the official circular said.

“It is hereby, intimated that no such requests, calls & communications are being made by any of the AICTE officials and hence shall not be entertained and any such incident, be reported to AICTE in the Official Communication email IDs which are available on AICTE website aicte-india.org,” it added.

The AICTE warned that criminal proceedings will be initiated against such people as per law.

AICTE, a few days before, released the revised Academic Calendar for sessions 2021-22 on its official site aicte-india.org. The last date of Grant of Approval to technical institutes, standalone PGDM and PGCM courses, and institutions offering ODL and online courses for this academic year is now June 30, 2021. Further, the last date of the Grant of Affiliation by the university or board is July 15, 2021.

As per the revised calendar, the first round of counselling will conclude on August 31 and the classes of technical courses will commence by September 1. The first-year classes for technical courses will start on September 15. The last date for cancellation of seats for technical courses with a full fee refund is September 10.

Check complete schedule here