AICTE Warns About Similar Dupe Websites; Check Details

AICTE warns about the fake websites

All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has released an official notice stating about two URLs or web addresses that are similar to the AICTE but they do not belong to the Council. AICTE has mentioned these two URLs: www.aictsd.com and www.aictetindia.org. The official website of AICTE is aicte-india.org. Through the official notice, AICTE has said that if any individual, group or stakeholder uses these dupe websites for financial transactions or any other purposes, it will be at their own risk and AICTE will not take any responsibility for any harmful repercussions.

Sharing the notice and link to the official order on micro blogging site Twitter, AICTE wrote, "Public Notice regarding the official website of #AICTE with URL https://aicte-india.org. Details: https://bit.ly/3AfXUBU @MS_AICTE @PIBHRD @PIB_India @PIBFactCheck"

“This is to bring to the notice of General public and stakeholders that the official website of All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has the URL https://aicte-india.org. It has been observed that some websites with similar looking URLs like- www.aictsd.com, www.aictetindia.org, etc do not belong to AICTE,”

AICTE also tagged the Press Information Bureau and informed about these duplicate websites. It is advised to carefully check the credentials of AICTE and do not login to any other website.

All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) is a national level council that is responsible for technical education and it comes under the Department of Higher Education.