  • Home
  • Education
  • AICTE Validates Engineering Degrees Earned By Distance Learning Mode From 2001 To 2005

AICTE Validates Engineering Degrees Earned By Distance Learning Mode From 2001 To 2005

AICTE and UGC were directed by the Supreme Court to conduct examinations for students who obtained engineering degrees from four deemed-to-be-universities between 2001 and 2005.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 12, 2020 1:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka May Stop Online Classes Till 7th Grade
Plea In Calcutta High Court Seeks Exemption To Children From Attending School Till COVID-19 Vaccine Developed
COVID-19: Odisha Cancels All Pending UG, PG Final Semester Exams
#SaveBaghjan: Cotton University Student Union Starts Social Media Campaign
Kerala: Online Classes Conducted At Libraries For Economically Weak Students
Schools, Parents Have Increased Role To Play To Ensure Kids' Mental Health During COVID-19: Experts
AICTE Validates Engineering Degrees Earned By Distance Learning Mode From 2001 To 2005
AICTE and UGC validates ODL engineering degrees
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has validated the degrees of students who acquired engineering degrees through open and distance learning (ODL), or correspondence mode, from four deemed-to-be universities between 2001 and 2005. AICTE and the University Grants Commision (UGC), under orders from the Supreme Court, had jointly conducted separate examinations in 2018 to validate the students’ degrees.

AICTE, in an official notification, said: “AICTE-UGC conducted exams for these four Deemed to be universities in the months of June and December 2018 across India to validate the degrees awarded by them. The online certificates were provided to all successful candidates which validate the degrees awarded by the four Deemed to be Universities and as such they are valid degrees in all respect as per the Hon'ble Supreme Court decision dated November 3, 2017.”

AICTE and UGC were instructed to conduct examinations covering all subjects, both written and practical, for the students who graduated over 2001-2005. The students were given not more than two chances to pass the validation exam. The court had refused a similar validation exam for students who procured degrees after 2005.

Engineering Degrees By Correspondence

The Supreme Court in 2017 had restrained all deemed to be universities from offering distance any distance education course and invalidated the distance degrees from four deemed to be universities-JRN Rajasthan Vidyapeeth, Institute of Advanced Studies in Education in Rajasthan, Allahabad Agricultural Institute and Vinayaka Mission Research Foundation in Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court had noted that the distance courses offered by these institutions were not validated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the AICTE. The court had ruled that the approval granted by the Distance Education Council was illegal. The court had, however, allowed another chance for candidates of the 2001-2005 batch to validate their suspended degrees by appearing in a validation examination jointly conducted by AICTE and UGC.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC) All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) Distance Learning
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal Pre-Primary School: U For 'Ugly', Says Alphabet Book; 2 Teachers Suspended
West Bengal Pre-Primary School: U For 'Ugly', Says Alphabet Book; 2 Teachers Suspended
AP Inter Result 2020 Expected Today: Live Update
AP Inter Result 2020 Expected Today: Live Update
Patna University Admission: PUCET 2020 Application Dates Extended Till August
Patna University Admission: PUCET 2020 Application Dates Extended Till August
Karnataka PGCET 2020: Schedule Released, Application From June 15
Karnataka PGCET 2020: Schedule Released, Application From June 15
Karnataka May Stop Online Classes Till 7th Grade
Karnataka May Stop Online Classes Till 7th Grade
.......................... Advertisement ..........................