AICTE, UGC To Organise National-Level Crossword Contest

The crossword contest will be conducted in a hybrid (offline-online) mode this year.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) are organising a national-level crossword contest called National Inter-college Crossword Contest 2022 (NICE-22) for students of higher education. The NICE-22 crossword contest will be held between March and August 2022 in three stages. The crossword contest will be conducted in a hybrid (offline-online) mode this year.

The National Inter-college Crossword Contest 2022 is being organised with the objective of enhancing the skills of students in a fun and interesting manner. The crossword aims at enhancing logical reasoning, stimulating problem-solving attitude, inculcating a sense of quick decision making among other such cognitive skills in students.

“Such an activity in colleges and technical institutes will be a shot in the arm of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which calls for a vibrant campus life and a holistic education ecosystem promoting multi-disciplinary talent among students,” AICTE said in a statement.

According to a statement from AICTE, the top three teams at the national round will receive cash prizes, and all participants will receive certificates. The game is expected to help in developing cognitive skills such as logical reasoning, problem-solving, decision making among others.

The contest will have a student/institutional round in an online mode; five offline zonal rounds for North, South, West, East and Northeast; and an offline national round in New Delhi. The first Round will be open to all students from colleges and institutes to play individually. It will involve solving crossword clues online for four successive Sundays starting April 3, 2022.

After the fourth Sunday round on April 24, 2022, the top two participants from each institute will form the institutions’ teams for the offline rounds. A Practice Round will be held on April 2, 2022 to familiarize the participants to the contest format.

All the three stages will be conducted by Extra-C, a civil society initiative for promoting knowledge-based co-curricular activities. All participating students will have to register on nice.crypticsingh.com. The free-of-cost registration has started on the website.

