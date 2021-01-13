AICTE To Train Students, Faculty On Cyber Security, CoronaSafe Internship Programme

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched two programmes on Cyber Security and CoronaSafe internship programme. The two programmes have been launched in collaboration with Cyberpeace on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The programme seeks to train five lakh students and faculty on cyber security and with Pupilfirst for the CoronaSafe internship programme.

"AICTE always works towards utilising the positive energy of youths in the Nation Building process. These two programmes which AICTE launched today will play a pivotal role in empowering youths of the country. The faculty members have to make the classes more interesting so as to ignite the power of creativity and lateral thinking of the students Chairman of AICTE, Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe said.

During the launch, Professor MP Poonia, Vice Chairman, AICTE emphasised upon the enormous potentials of the youth and their proactive role in bringing out innovations in the country.

"On his birth anniversary, I would like to mention Swami Vivekananda's famous quote, and urge the students 'Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached," said Professor Poonia.

Professor Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE listed out several schemes and initiatives of AICTE to support the educational empowerment of the youth towards bringing out holistic development of the students and overall development of the society.

The results of AICTE-Pupilfirst CoronaSafe Engineering Fellowship (Internship) Programme were also announced by the Hon’ble Chairman of AICTE, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe.

Sanjay Vijayakumar, Pupilfirst shared action points for selected students under AICTE-Pupilfirst CoronaSafe Engineering Fellowship (Internship) Programme. "It was a three-stage interview process that was designed to select India's brightest software engineering students. 24 candidates selected for the internship programme in the first phase" said Mr Vijayakumar.

During the interaction with the faculty and students from AICTE approved institutions across India, Aurun Pandey from Microsoft, demonstrated the various features of Microsoft Virtual lab Platform.