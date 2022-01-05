  • Home
  • Education
  • AICTE To Launch Model Curriculum In Line With NEP 2020 Soon

AICTE To Launch Model Curriculum In Line With NEP 2020 Soon

The AICTE had introduced the first version of the model curriculum in 2017, before the NEP-2020 was prepared, chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said during a panel discussion at the International Conference of Academic Institutions

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 5, 2022 10:55 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Colleges, Universities Closed Till Feb 15, Exams To Go Online: Uday Samant
IIT-Gandhinagar Professor Amit Prashant Receives Gopal Ranjan Technology Award 2021
IIT Madras’ Cultural Event ‘Saarang’ To Go Virtual
IGNOU Launches Online BCA, MCA Programmes For Domestic, International Learners
IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline Till January 15
AICTE Scholarships 2021-22: Application Forms Submission Date Of Various Scholarships Extended, Check Details
AICTE To Launch Model Curriculum In Line With NEP 2020 Soon
AICTE had introduced the first version of the model curriculum in 2017
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Ahmedabad:

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has prepared a model curriculum in line with the new National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) and it will be launched "soon", a senior official said on Wednesday. The AICTE had introduced the first version of the model curriculum in 2017, before the NEP-2020 was prepared, AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said during a panel discussion at the International Conference of Academic Institutions.

"Modern curriculum comes into force from time to time. The first version of the model curriculum was implemented way back in 2017. Now, it's already four years and the curriculum has again been revised. You will have the next model curriculum any time soon, may be in the next fortnight also," Sahasrabudhe said when asked about the release of the curriculum in line with the NEP 2020.

"All the ingredients of the NEP are in it (model curriculum). I am sure that tech universities will start following it," he added. Sahasrabudhe was participating in a panel discussion on "Multidisciplinary and Holistic Education". The two-day conference, focusing on the implementation of NEP, was inaugurated at Science City on Wednesday.

"This is still called a model curriculum. Since it comes from a regulatory body, people assume that this is mandatory. However, every university is autonomous. They can make changes in the curriculum because what we have prepared is a suggestive model," the academician said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
New Education Policy New Education Policy (NEP) AICTE Curriculum
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT Is Easy For Engineering Students: 2021 Topper Soham Katkar
CAT Is Easy For Engineering Students: 2021 Topper Soham Katkar
NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE : SC Hearing On OBC, EWS Quotas To Continue Tomorrow
Live | NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE : SC Hearing On OBC, EWS Quotas To Continue Tomorrow
School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Status On Schools, Colleges Closing Again; Updates On Term 2 Exam Dates
Live | School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Status On Schools, Colleges Closing Again; Updates On Term 2 Exam Dates
One Crore Children In 15-18 Years Age Group Receive First Dose Of Covid Vaccine
One Crore Children In 15-18 Years Age Group Receive First Dose Of Covid Vaccine
Maharashtra Colleges, Universities Closed Till Feb 15, Exams To Go Online: Uday Samant
Maharashtra Colleges, Universities Closed Till Feb 15, Exams To Go Online: Uday Samant
.......................... Advertisement ..........................