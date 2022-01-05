AICTE To Launch Model Curriculum In Line With NEP 2020 Soon

Image credit: shutterstock.com AICTE had introduced the first version of the model curriculum in 2017

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has prepared a model curriculum in line with the new National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) and it will be launched "soon", a senior official said on Wednesday. The AICTE had introduced the first version of the model curriculum in 2017, before the NEP-2020 was prepared, AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said during a panel discussion at the International Conference of Academic Institutions.

"Modern curriculum comes into force from time to time. The first version of the model curriculum was implemented way back in 2017. Now, it's already four years and the curriculum has again been revised. You will have the next model curriculum any time soon, may be in the next fortnight also," Sahasrabudhe said when asked about the release of the curriculum in line with the NEP 2020.

"All the ingredients of the NEP are in it (model curriculum). I am sure that tech universities will start following it," he added. Sahasrabudhe was participating in a panel discussion on "Multidisciplinary and Holistic Education". The two-day conference, focusing on the implementation of NEP, was inaugurated at Science City on Wednesday.

"This is still called a model curriculum. Since it comes from a regulatory body, people assume that this is mandatory. However, every university is autonomous. They can make changes in the curriculum because what we have prepared is a suggestive model," the academician said.

