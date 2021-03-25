AICTE Ties Up With 6 Oil And Gas Companies To Offer 1 Lakh Internships

Image credit: Shutterstock The online internship programme is for students and faculties opting to join the oil and gas industry (representational photo)

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the consortium of six oil and gas companies has launched an online internship programme for students and faculties, opting to join the oil and gas industry. Under this agreement, internship opportunities will be offered to more than 1 lakh students, the council said.

The six companies that have joined hands with AICTE are – Dasoff Petroleum, Abu Dhabi, Citax Energy, Dubai, Petroleumsoft, UK, Wesmarty Infotech, Energivo Oil and Gas, and Shay Innovative Solutions.

"The internship program offered by AICTE will empower and fine-tune the skills of job aspirants in the country. Through this collaborative program, AICTE will offer internship opportunities to more than 1,00,000 students and make them ready to join the national and international oil and gas industry," said Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the AICTE.

The internship program was launched in the presence of AICTE Chairman Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Vice-Chairman Prof MP Poonia, Member Secretary Prof Rajive Kumar, Chief Coordinating Officer Chandrasekhar Buddha, Dasoffshore CEO Bhagwan Gawai, Petroleumsoft CEO Rameshwar M Paswan, Shay Innovative Solutions CEO, Dr Rahul Hingole, and Energivo Oil and Gas CEO, N. Rajesh Kumar.

AICTE Vice Chairman Prof MP Poonia said that the oil and gas industry is a dynamic industry and there are numerous opportunities for engineering students in this sector. This program will prepare students to grab job opportunities by gaining knowledge and experience sharing in the internship program.

Prof Rajive Kumar, said: “This internship is a great way to connect with industry professionals, learn and build for students in their career.”

"The online internship program will help students with the right skills and knowledge which will ultimately shape the future success of students,” said Mr Chandrasekhar.

Dassoffshore Petroleum Services CEO, Mr Gawai, said that this internship has been structured based on industry demands. The learning content provided in this program will help students tone their skills effectively, which will help them compete successfully in the competitive job market.

Under this internship program, enrolled candidates will gain access to a series of learning content provided by the consortium of six oil and gas companies.

“This opportunity will empower students with right knowledge and skills, to match their profile with industry needs,” Mr Paswans, CEO, Petroleumsoft, said.