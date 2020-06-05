AICTE Tells Students To Take Complaints About Exams To University Bodies

AICTE Tells Students To Complain To Universities About Exams

The All India Council for Technical Education, or AICTE, has asked students to not complaint to it about semester exams but to take their concerns to their respective universities instead. The universities will take a call based on the situations prevailing in the regions where they are located, said AICTE in a statement. Over the past week, several universities have issued fresh dates for semester exams prompting students to complain. Students across states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan have been campaigning for exam cancellation online.

A statement issued by AICTE said: “All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has been receiving a large number of grievances and complaints related to conduct of examinations during COVID-19.” The statement adds that the body has already “endorsed” the UGC guidelines.

In April, the University Grants Commission, or UGC, had issued guidelines on holding exams during COVID-19 for universities and colleges under it. The guidelines addressed exams, changes in the academic calendar and rules on attendance.

Cancel Exams Campaigns

Several universities that had their regular schedules disturbed by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown are now planning to hold semester exams from June-end. Students who have left for the home-towns without books or any study materials on the onslaught of the lockdown have started complaining to the AICTE.

AICTE’s statement says: “AICTE has already forwarded the UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown to all universities, deemed to be universities, affiliated technical institutions and polytechnics.”

In a recent social media post of AICTE added: “Students are forwarding grievances related to conduct of semester exams. AICTE has already endorsed UGC guidelines for its approved institutions. Aggrieved students to address their concerns to university bodies who shall take judicious call based on prevailing local situation.”

