AICTE To Stop PG Scholarship Of Students Who Left Courses Midway

AICTE to stop PG scholarship for students who have left courses midway

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will stop the postgraduate (PG) scholarship of students who leave the courses mid-way. The technical education regulator has asked the colleges and universities to provide details of the students who have left the courses mid-way.

“It has been noticed that some of the Institutions are not providing timely information of those students who have left out the course midway under the PG scholarship programme of AICTE,” an official statement said.

“Due to non-availability of information in time, the fellowship is releasing uninterrupted, which is not authorized. It is, therefore, requested to furnish in time the exact status of those scholars also marked as "LEFT THE COURSE" in the PG portal,” AICTE added.

In case institutions face any problem in marking the same in the PG Portal, AICTE has asked them to mail the details on the letterhead of the Institute to pgscholarship@aicte.india.org.

GATE, GPAT and CEED qualified students admitted to AICTE approved regular postgraduate programs receives Rs 2,400 per month for 24 months or for the duration of the course as part of the AICTE PG scholarship.