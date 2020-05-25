AICTE Starts Webinars On Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat On Ministry Of Tourism Website, Asks Colleges To Join

Image credit: Shutterstock AICTE Starts Webinars On Ministry Of Tourism Website

The All India Council for Technical Education, or AICTE, has requested colleges and universities to participate in conducting webinars as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme online. Launched in 2015, the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ programme promotes contact and interaction between different communities and cultures within India.

The Ministry of Tourism has hosted web-seminars on the directions of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Cell of the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Titled Dekho Apna Desh, the webinars, portray various aspects of India including history, heritage, foods, arts and crafts.

As per the statement issued by AICTE, the links to the webinars are available on the Ministry of Tourism website under the head “Dekho Apna Desh”.

The statement adds that the webinars can be used to “further the objectives of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat”.

The AICTE statement also shares a Google feedback form to suggest ideas to further this objective..

AICTE Suggestions

AICTE also proposes a list of suggestions in the statement like tying up with colleges of other states and organise lectures in online mode to teach words in local language, share challenges of the state and find ideas to mitigate those, arrange online quiz about culture, food habits, festivals.