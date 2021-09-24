  • Home
  • Education
  • AICTE To Set Up Training Centre In Haryana For Its IDEA Lab Initiative

AICTE To Set Up Training Centre In Haryana For Its IDEA Lab Initiative

AICTE-IDEA Labs are being established across the country to encourage students for application of science, technology engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fundamentals towards enhanced hands-on experience, learning by doing and even product visualisation.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 24, 2021 10:14 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Jamia To Reopen From November For PhD Candidates, Practical Classes Of Final-Year Students
Foundation Stones Laid For Two Student Facilitation Centres Of DU
UGC Scholarship For College, University Students: Eligibility, Amount, Other Details
IIT Madras Partners With Taylor & Francis Group To Amplify Research
Got Below 90% In Class 12? You May Get Admission In These DU Colleges, Courses
Admit Students Under Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) Without Fail: UGC To Colleges
AICTE To Set Up Training Centre In Haryana For Its IDEA Lab Initiative
AICTE to set up training centre for IDEA lab in Haryana
Pune:

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will set up a training centre in Haryana soon for its Idea Development, Evaluation and Application (IDEA) Lab initiative, its member-secretary has said.

AICTE-IDEA Labs are being established across the country to encourage students for application of science, technology engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fundamentals towards enhanced hands-on experience, learning by doing and even product visualisation.

"We will be establishing a training centre for IDEA Lab in Haryana shortly," Dr Rajive Kumar, AICTE's member-secretary, said while unveiling a week-long Faculty Development Program (FDP) at the premises of DY Patil International University (DYPIU) in Pune on Thursday.

The AICTE wants to inculcate such type of education in the entire country, he was quoted as saying in a release. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Neeraj Saxena, advisor, (Institutional Development Cell), AICTE, said that an IDEA Lab is all about experiential learning that would complement online learning, which will be the mainstream in the future. He added that AICTE plans to prepare faculties to prepare questions based on IDEA lab to move away from rote learning and promote creativity and imagination among students.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Today
GATE 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Today
UP Board Extends Deadline For 2022 Class 10, 12 Board Exam Registration, Class 9, 11 Admission Dates
UP Board Extends Deadline For 2022 Class 10, 12 Board Exam Registration, Class 9, 11 Admission Dates
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Asks Parents To Impart Value-Based Education To Children
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Asks Parents To Impart Value-Based Education To Children
Jamia To Reopen From November For PhD Candidates, Practical Classes Of Final-Year Students
Jamia To Reopen From November For PhD Candidates, Practical Classes Of Final-Year Students
Foundation Stones Laid For Two Student Facilitation Centres Of DU
Foundation Stones Laid For Two Student Facilitation Centres Of DU
.......................... Advertisement ..........................