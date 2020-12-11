AICTE: Select Universities To Take ‘Carbon Neutrality Pledge’ On December 12

AICTE: Select Universities To Take ‘Carbon Neutrality Pledge’

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Technology, Education, Research and Rehabilitation for the Environment (TERRE) will mark the 5th anniversary of the ‘Paris Climate Agreement’ on December 12 by launching an initiative to eliminate carbon footprint in the educational institutions by 2040-75 . The eco-friendly initiative will begin with a “carbon neutrality pledge” for educational Institutes to achieve “Net Zero, Not Zero”.

The event will be inaugurated by Mr Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE. The nominated universities will then take a pledge to reduce their carbon footprint inside the campuses by signing an e-statement. It will be live streamed on Facebook from 4 pm onward.

As part of the pledge, TERRE will push its actions to involve the youth in the educational institutes to become part of the carbon-reducing initiative.

“Pledging ‘Not-Zero Net-Zero’ on 12th December is a small step to pilot the Carbon Neutrality in university campuses and the odyssey from carbon-addicted economy to ‘carbon net-zero world”, said Dr Rajendra Shende, Chairman TERRE Policy Centre.

The United Nations (UN) will also host a virtual ‘Climate Ambition Summit’ for the world climate leaders.