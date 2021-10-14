AICTE Seeks Details Of Sports Infrastructure From Engineering Colleges

AICTE has asked details of the sports infrastructure

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has asked all engineering colleges and other technical institutes to submit details of the sports infrastructure available with them, according to officials. The move, which is aimed at better utilisation of sports infrastructure, comes in the backdrop of India's improved performance at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

"Technical institutes can play an important role in promoting sports in India. Institutions can prepare sportspersons for national and international competitions to be held in future in the light of credible performance of Indian sportsmen during Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, 2021," said Col A Shreenath, Director, AICTE's Policy and Academic Planning Bureau, in official order.

"The Ministry of Education would like to discuss the issue of sports infrastructure available in Indian institutions with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and desired that details about the sports infrastructure available in your institution may be provided as per the proforma," he added. The details sought from institutions include number of playgrounds, availability of sports complex, gymnasium or fitness centre, indoor stadium, swimming pool and yoga centre.

The institutes have also been asked to provide details of students studying there and those involved in sports. India capped off its best-ever performance in the Olympics this year with a haul of seven medals, including a gold. In the Paralympics, too, Indian athletes scripted history with the highest-ever medal tally of 19.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)