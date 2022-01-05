  • Home
AICTE Scholarships 2021-22: Application Forms Submission Date Of Various Scholarships Extended, Check Details

AICTE Scholarships 2021-22: The candidates can apply online for various scholarship programmes till January 15 on the official website- aicte-india.org

Apply online till January 15
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

AICTE Scholarships 2021-22: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the online applications submission date for Pragati Scholarship (girl student), Saksham Scholarship Scheme (for specially-abled student), Swanath Scholarship. The candidates can apply online till January 15 on the official website- aicte-india.org.

AICTE Pragati Scholarship

Amount: Rs 50,000 per annum for the duration of study

Website: Scholarships.gov.in

AICTE Saksham Scholarship

Amount: Rs 50,000 per annum for the duration of study

Website: Scholarships.gov.in

AICTE SWATH Scholarship

Amount: Rs 50,000 per annum for the duration of study

Website: Scholarships.gov.in.

The online applications submission form for postgraduate (PG) scholarship has also been extended, the candidates can apply till January 31. GATE, GPAT and CEED qualified students admitted to AICTE approved regular postgraduate programs can apply for the scholarship online on the official website- aicte-india.org.

The guidelines of the above scheme may be accessed at the AICTE website- aicte-india.org.

