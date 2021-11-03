AICTE Scholarship 2021: Apply For 6 Schemes At NSP Portal By November-End

Applications for these schemes are open till November 30 on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) – scholarships.gov.in

Students enrolled in technical educational institutions can apply for different scholarships offered by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). These are: AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girl Students(technical degree and diploma) AICTE Saksham Scholarship for specially-abled students (technical degree and diploma), and AICTE SWATH Scholarship for technical degree and diploma.

In addition to these, students can also apply for the AICTE PG scholarship at aicte-india.org. They should check eligibility criteria and other details before applying.

The AICTE PG scholarship scheme is for GATE, GPAT and CEED qualified students admitted to AICTE approved regular postgraduate programs can apply for the scholarship. The last date to apply is December 31, 2021.

Selected candidates will receive Rs 2,400 per month for 24 months or for the duration of the course.

AICTE Pragati Scholarship

Amount: Rs 50,000 per annum for the duration of study

Website: Scholarships.gov.in

Eligibility for technical degree course

Eligibility for diploma course

AICTE Saksham Scholarship

Amount: Rs 50,000 per annum for the duration of study

Website: Scholarships.gov.in

Eligibility for technical degree course

Eligibility for diploma course

AICTE SWATH Scholarship

Amount: Rs 50,000 per annum for the duration of study

Website: Scholarships.gov.in

Eligibility for technical degree course

Eligibility for diploma course