AICTE Scholarship 2021-22: Registration Ends On November 30

AICTE Scholarship 2021-22: The application process will conclude on November 30. Apply at scholarships.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 21, 2021 5:42 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The application process will conclude on November 30
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AICTE Scholarship 2021-22: Registrations for different scholarships offered by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will end on November 30. Eligible candidates can apply on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), scholarships.gov.in.

These scholarships are -- AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girl Students(technical degree and diploma) AICTE Saksham Scholarship for specially-abled students (technical degree and diploma), and AICTE SWATH Scholarship for technical degree and diploma.

In addition to these, students can also apply for the AICTE PG scholarship at aicte-india.org.

AICTE PG scholarship is for GATE, GPAT and CEED qualified students admitted to AICTE-approved regular postgraduate programmes. Selected candidates will receive Rs 2,400 per month for 24 months or for the duration of the course.

Here are details about the other scholarship schemes, registration for which will end on November 30.

AICTE Pragati Scholarship

Amount: Rs 50,000 per annum for the duration of study

Website: Scholarships.gov.in

AICTE Saksham Scholarship

Amount: Rs 50,000 per annum for the duration of study

Website: Scholarships.gov.in

AICTE SWATH Scholarship

Amount: Rs 50,000 per annum for the duration of study

Website: Scholarships.gov.in.

