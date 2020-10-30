AICTE Scholarship 2020: Eligibility, Application; All You Need To Know

The All India Council for Technical Education, commonly known as AICTE, is the apex national-level advisory body to impart technical education in India. The technical education body not only provides accreditation or affiliation to colleges and institutions offering technical education but also provides several scholarships and fellowships to students who are willing to pursue a technical degree or technical diploma course. The AICTE scholarships help meritorious and deserving students to study in technical education courses without any financial burdens.

AICTE has been providing scholarship schemes for girl students and differently-abled students who are pursuing a technical degree and technical diploma courses. The last date this year to apply online for the AICTE scholarships 2020 is November 30. To apply online for the AICTE-approved scholarships, candidates have to register themselves at the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), submit documents and get them verified to avail the AICTE scholarships.

AICTE Scholarship 2020: To Apply

Step 1: Visit the National Scholarship Portal and click on the designated scholarship link

Step 2: Read the guidelines carefully, select the undertaking and 'Continue'.

Step 3: Select the state of domicile, scholarship category, scheme type (scholarship scheme), gender, and fill the other required details

Step 4: Provide details of the bank including the name of the bank, IFSC and account number

Step 5: Select Aadhaar or Bank Account Number as identification detail and click on the 'Register' button

Step 6: The mobile number will be verified and an OTP will be generated.

Step 7: Log in again using the OTP and fill the AICTE scholarship form.

Step 8: An application ID and password will be generated. Use that for future references.

Pragati Scholarship Scheme For Girl Students ( Technical Degree)

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls 2020-21 can be availed by women students studying in the first-year or first-semester of a technical degree programme (2020-21 batch) at AICTE-approved institutions. The women students who are already availing Pragati Scholarship can also apply within November 30 for renewal of the scholarship. This AICTE Pragati Scholarship scheme for girls seeks to empower girl students with knowledge, skills and self-confidence. A total of 5,000 girl students will be awarded up to Rs 50,000 per annum for every year with other benefits.

Pragati Scholarship Scheme For Girl Students ( Technical Degree): Eligibility Criteria

The girl candidate should be admitted to first year of degree course, or second year of degree course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE-approved institutions. The family income from all sources should not be more than Rs 8 lakh per annum during the current financial year.

Pragati Scholarship Scheme For Girl Students ( Technical Diploma)

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls 2020-21 pursuing technical diploma courses can be availed by girl students studying in the first-year or first-semester at AICTE-approved institutions. This scholarship scheme for girls seeks to empower girl students. A total of 5,000 women students will be awarded up to Rs 50,000 per annum every year while studying with other benefits.

Pragati Scholarship Scheme For Girl Students ( Technical Diploma): Eligibility Criteria

The girl candidate should be admitted to the first year of a degree course, or second year of degree course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE-approved institutions. The family income from all sources should not be more than Rs 8 lakh per annum during the current financial year.

Saksham Scholarship Scheme For Specially Abled Student ( Technical Degree and Diploma)

The AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme For Specially Abled Students (Technical Degree and Technical Diploma) is provided to those candidates who are differently-abled and are pursuing technical diploma or technical degree courses in AICTE-approved institutions. The aim of this scholarship is to promote technical education among the differently-abled students and offer financial assistance to them. The students under this scholarship scheme will be provided with Rs 50,000 per annum with other benefits.

Saksham Scholarship Scheme: Eligibility