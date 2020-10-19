Academic Session To Start From December 1: AICTE To Institutions

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has revised the academic calendar for the 2020-21 academic session. As per the revised calendar, the council will allow students of first-year engineering courses to get admitted to AICTE-approved institutions and universities till November 30 and the classes will start from December 1. The revision of the AICTE’s academic calendar has been done “due to prolonged emergent conditions in the Country and requests from various State Governments”.

Apart from the undergraduate engineering courses, the council has also extended the last dates for admission to the diploma lateral entry courses till November 30. The last date for admitting students to first-year engineering courses, as per AICTE academic calendar, earlier was October 20.

The council has also asked the universities to start classes in online, or offline, or blended mode (online and offline) following the prescribed protocols or guidelines related to COVID-19 pandemic. It has asked its institutions to postpone the classes, if they have already started it. And for students who are due to appear for the final-year or final-semester exam, AICTE, has asked its affiliated institutions to hold special classes.





The AICTE statement said: “Due to prolonged emergent conditions in the Country and requests from various State Governments and ongoing admission process of llT's and NIT's, the Council has extended the last date of admission to first year Engineering courses (UG and Diploma lateral entry) to 30th November,2O2O. Accordingly, the last date of commencement of classes of first year is 01.12.2020.”