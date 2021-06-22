AICTE Revises Academic Calendar 2021, Classes To Begin In September

Image credit: Shutterstock AICTE revised Academic Calendar for sessions 2021-22 released

All India Council for Technical Education has released the revised AICTE Academic Calendar for sessions 2021-22 on its official site aicte-india.org. The last date of Grant of Approval to technical institutes, standalone PGDM and PGCM courses, and institutions offering ODL and online courses for this academic year is now June 30, 2021. Further, the last date of the Grant of Affiliation by the university or board is July 15, 2021.

As per the revised calendar, the first round of counselling will conclude on August 31 and the classes of technical courses will commence by September 1. The first-year classes for technical courses will start on September 15. The last date for cancellation of seats for technical courses with a full fee refund is September 10.

The commencement of classes for existing and new students in standalone PGDM/PGCM institutes will be from August 2 and the last date for admission is by August 11. The last date for cancellation of admission for courses in PGDM/PGCM institutions including full fee refund is August 6.

The classes may be started in online or offline or blended mode following the prescribed protocols or guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technical institutes and universities need to adhere to the safety guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India and AICTE issued from time to time to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

