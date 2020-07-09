AICTE Revised Academic Calendar: Session For Technical Courses From August 17

Image credit: Shutterstock AICTE revised calendar for institutions released

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), on July 8, released a revised academic calendar for the current academic year in the wake of COVID-19. As per the new calendar, classes for existing students in technical courses are set to begin from August 17 while classes for the new academic session will begin from October 15. For management programmes, courses must be completed by August 17.

AICTE said that the revised calendar was released in the wake of the new UGC guidelines regarding examinations and academic calendar due to the COVID-19 outbreak. On January 24, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had asked UGC to revise its guidelines as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the country.

AICTE, in an official statement, said:”The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued revised guidelines on examination and academic calendars for all universities, in view of the COVID-19, on July 6. All the AICTE approved institutions/universities are requested to follow UGC revised guidelines on examination.”

As per the new AICTE calendar, Classes for existing students will begin from August 17. The academic session for newly admitted students, including those through lateral entry in the second year, will commence from October 15.

Admission or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Management (PGCM) courses are to be completed by August 17

AICTE has instructed institutions that the completion of first round of counselling for allotment of seats should be completed by October 5 and second round by October 15. October 20 is the last date for admitting students for the new academic year, AICTE said.