AICTE Releases Revised Academic Calendar, Check Details

AICTE Revised Academic Calendar Released

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has revised the academic calendar for the year 2021-22. According to the new AICTE calendar, the induction program for the first-year students will commence from October 1. The last date for cancellation of seats for technical courses with full fee refund has been extended to October 20, which later was October 15.

AICTE also notified offline/online classes depending upon the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government. These guidelines are for technical institutions offering engineering and other courses along with the standalone PGDM or PGCM institutions that offer postgraduate diplomas in management.

The last date for admission to courses in PGDM/PGCM institutions has also been extended to September 20 which earlier was August 11.

The last date up to which the first year students can be admitted against vacancies in the technical courses has also been extended to October 25 from October 20.

This is to be noted that this academic calendar is not applicable for the institutions that have already completed the admission process and started the classes as per the earlier schedule. In such cases, a full fee refund for canceling the admissions shall be August 6 as per the academic calendar published on July 12.

AICTE has urged all the approved institutions and universities to follow the guidelines devised by AICTE/ UGC. Additionally, AICTE has informed that the newly revised calendar subject to change depending upon the guidelines is issued by the Ministry of Health/ Ministry of Home/ Ministry of Education.

