AICTE Revised Academic Calendar 21-22: Classes For Fresh Batch To Start By Nov 30

Image credit: Shutterstock AICTE releases revised academic calendar 2021-22 at aicte-india.org (representational)

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has released the revised academic calendar for 2021-22 according to which classes for the fresh batch of Engineering students will begin on November 30. The induction programme for first year students can start on November 15, the council said.

“This schedule is not applicable for the institutions who have already completed the admission process and started the classes as per the earlier schedule. However if such Institutes admit new students against vacancies, then the new schedule of cancellation and fee refund shall be applicable,” the AICTE said.

“Due to the direction by Hon'ble High Court, some of the Institutes have been given increase in intake / new courses, etc. They need University affiliation to conduct the program. Further, JEE, JEE Advanced exams & Counseling in different states are delayed requiring changed schedule,” it added.

As per the schedule, the last date for lateral entry to second year technical courses is October 30.

For PGDM and PGCM courses, the admission deadline is October 15.

In case of open and distance learning (ODL) and online courses, the academic calendar will be as per University Grants Commission (UGC)’s policy, the council said.

“The academic calendar may change subject to conditions existing due to Pandemic and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health/ Ministry of Home/ Ministry of Education from time to time,” it added.

AICTE Academic Calendar 2021-22 (Revised)