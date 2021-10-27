  • Home
  • Education
  • AICTE Revised Academic Calendar 21-22: Classes For Fresh Batch To Start By Nov 30

AICTE Revised Academic Calendar 21-22: Classes For Fresh Batch To Start By Nov 30

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has released the revised academic calendar for 2021-22 according to which classes for the fresh batch of Engineering students will begin on November 30.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 27, 2021 11:33 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DUK Professor In Stanford University's List Of Top 2% Scientists
Laptops To 45,313 SC, ST Students Under Vidyakiranam Project: Kerala CM
PM Modi To Inaugurate 9 Medical Colleges In Uttar Pradesh Tomorrow
Nod Sought For Additional 800 MBBS Seats This Year: Tamil Nadu Health Minister
NEP Came At A Time When Disruptive Technology Has Made Solid Routes In Many Sectors: Dharmendra Pradhan
UP Government To Start Distributing Tablets, Smartphones Among Youth By November End: Yogi Adityanath
AICTE Revised Academic Calendar 21-22: Classes For Fresh Batch To Start By Nov 30
AICTE releases revised academic calendar 2021-22 at aicte-india.org (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has released the revised academic calendar for 2021-22 according to which classes for the fresh batch of Engineering students will begin on November 30. The induction programme for first year students can start on November 15, the council said.

“This schedule is not applicable for the institutions who have already completed the admission process and started the classes as per the earlier schedule. However if such Institutes admit new students against vacancies, then the new schedule of cancellation and fee refund shall be applicable,” the AICTE said.

“Due to the direction by Hon'ble High Court, some of the Institutes have been given increase in intake / new courses, etc. They need University affiliation to conduct the program. Further, JEE, JEE Advanced exams & Counseling in different states are delayed requiring changed schedule,” it added.

As per the schedule, the last date for lateral entry to second year technical courses is October 30.

For PGDM and PGCM courses, the admission deadline is October 15.

In case of open and distance learning (ODL) and online courses, the academic calendar will be as per University Grants Commission (UGC)’s policy, the council said.

“The academic calendar may change subject to conditions existing due to Pandemic and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health/ Ministry of Home/ Ministry of Education from time to time,” it added.

AICTE Academic Calendar 2021-22 (Revised)

aicte, aicte academic calendar, aicte academic calendar 2021-22, aicte revised academic calendar, aicte revised academic calendar 2021-22, aicte revised academic calendar 2021, aicte academic calendar 2021, aicte-india.org, aicte-india.org academic calendar, when will classes start at engineering colleges, education news

Click here for more Education News
Education News AICTE Academic calender
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At Josaa.nic.in
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At Josaa.nic.in
NEET Result 2021: Registration Window Over; All Eyes Now On Supreme Court
NEET Result 2021: Registration Window Over; All Eyes Now On Supreme Court
NEET 2021 Result: Supreme Court To Hear Centre’s Plea Against Re-Exam Today
NEET 2021 Result: Supreme Court To Hear Centre’s Plea Against Re-Exam Today
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
CAT Admit Card 2021 Today At Iimcat.ac.in; Check Release Time, How To Download
CAT Admit Card 2021 Today At Iimcat.ac.in; Check Release Time, How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................