AICTE Releases Revised Academic Calendar For 2020-21

The All India Council for Technical Education, or AICTE, has issued a revised academic calendar for the 2020-21 session. As per the academic calendar issued by the technical and professional education regulator, classes for existing students of PGDM and PGCM courses in all affiliated colleges will start from July 15 and for the other students from August 16.

The academic session for the newly admitted students of PGDM and PGCM courses will begin from August 1, 2020 and continue till July 31, 2021. While the academic session and teaching process, including lateral entry to second-year courses for newly-admitted students, will start from September 15.

Revised Academic Calendar From AICTE

As per the modifications in the 62nd Council, the last date for granting affiliations to institutes under AICTE is July 15. AICTE has set August 30 as deadline for completing the first round of counselling or admission for allotment of seats and September 10 for second round.

The last date upto which students can be admitted against vacancies, as per the modifications in the 62nd Council is September 15.

The calendar issued by AICTE has also fixed August 5 for cancellation of seats for PGDM and PDCM courses with full refund.

However, students can be admitted in open and distance learning courses between August 16, 2020 and February 15, 2021.