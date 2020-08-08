AICTE Releases Environment Policy 2020; Focus On Research, Development On Environmental Issues

AICTE has released its Environment Policy 2020

AICTE has released its Environment Policy 2020. The policy of AICTE is to conserve natural environment, develop sustainable solutions, innovations and startups, promote rural technologies and control energy consumption in order.

The long term goals for educational institutes as per the policy includes educating students and employees on environmental concerns and sustainability; to evolve Research and Development programs that could turn an institute into a carbon-negative institute; to include environment concerns in planning and decision making; to encourage collaborations among institutes etc.

All AICTE approved institutes have to include the Environmental Policy in their institutional policies and strategies.

Institutes will also mention all activities and initiatives undertaken under the policy in their Annual Report and publish the same on their website.

AICTE Model Curriculum will include subjects which enhance Environment Management and Conservation awareness and knowledge. Students Induction Programs will also include awareness activities on Environment including visit to nearby villages.

Some of the approved courses include engineering in Environment, marine, water technologies, carbon engineering etc.

Institutes are also required to include AICTE Activity points in Model Curriculum. Some of the activities in the point system include preparing and implementing plan to create local job opportunities, improving education quality in village, preparing actionable DPR for Doubling the village income etc.

Universal Human Values are also to be included as a credit course in third or fourth year.

