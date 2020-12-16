AICTE To Release Rs 20,000 Per Month For Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh Students

AICTE has decided to release the instalment of Rs 20,000 per month as maintenance allowance under Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) for the students of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The decision has been taken to support and empower students for completing their online studies.

The amount shall be released to all the beneficiaries pursuing classes in Odd Semester (July-December 20). The subsequent instalments shall be released once the students shall join physically at their respective institutions based on the verification of continuation certificate issued by the Institution.

Under the PMSSS Scheme, the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are supported by way of scholarship in two parts namely the academic fee and maintenance allowance. AICTE has already released the entire academic fee for the year 2020-21 to all the institutions.

The maintenance allowance had been fully released as per scheme guidelines till the end of the last academic year 2019-20. Subsequently, due to COVID-19, the academic institutions across India were closed and only online classes are going on. Since there is no hostel and mess expenditure involved, the maintenance allowance was suspended, till such time students physically join the institutes.