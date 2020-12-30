Image credit: Shutterstock AICTE Scholarship 2020 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Scholarships.gov.in

Registration for All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Pragati Scholarship 2020 and AICTE Saksham scholarship 2020 will end tomorrow, December 31. Eligible candidates can submit fresh applications on the National Scholarship Portal -- scholarships.gov.in -- and renewal applications at aicte-pragati-saksham-gov.in. The council had previously extended the application deadline for the two scholarship schemes.

AICTE had also extended the last date for the first level of verification of applications by AICTE-approved institutions of students including re-submitted defective applications, and second level of verification by respective state nodal officers till January 15, 2021 and January 31, 2021 respectively.

AICTE’s Pragati scholarship is awarded to girl students and Saksham scholarship is awarded to differently-abled students pursuing technical degree or diploma courses.

AICTE Pragati Scholarship For Girls: Fresh Applications

AICTE Saksham Scholarship: Fresh Applications

Steps To Apply For AICTE Scholarship 2020

Step 1: Visit the National Scholarship Portal and click on the link for new registration

Step 2: Read the guidelines carefully, select the undertaking and proceed.

Step 3: Fill-up the registration form and submit.

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 7: Log in again using the OTP and fill the AICTE scholarship application form.

Step 8: An application ID and password will be generated. Use that for future references.

Women students studying in the first-year or first-semester of a technical degree programme (2020-21 batch) at AICTE-approved institutions can avail the AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls 2020-21 ans Specially-abled students of Technical degree and Technical diploma programmes can avail the Saksham scholarship.