AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme Application Last Date Extended Till January 20

AICTE PG scholarship scheme last date has been extended

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the application deadline for postgraduate (PG) scholarship scheme 2022-23. The AICTE PG scholarship scheme last date has been extended till January 20, 2023. Students can submit the AICTE PG scholarship form online through the official website-- pgscholarship.aicte-india.org. The last date for the generation of student ID by the institution is January 20.

The AICTE has also extended the last date for the students' verification by respective institutions including re-submission of defective applications till January 31, 2023. "The students who are eligible and are admitted in the AICTE approved institutions and courses, as per scheme guidelines, may submit their application in the portal," reads an official statement.

The students are suggested to submit applications well in time so that their institutions will be able to verify applications within the stipulated timeline. Applications received after the last date will not be entertained by the AICTE. According to the AICTE PG scholarship scheme, candidates must attend 8 to 10 hours of classes per week and complete teaching and research activities as assigned.

The candidates with a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) or Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) scores are eligible for the PG scholarship. Under AICTE PG Scholarship scheme, aspirants pursuing Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture, Master of Pharmacy and Master of Design programme from AICTE-approved institutions will get Rs 12,400 per month as PG scholarship.