AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme Application Ends Today

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will close the AICTE PG scholarship online application window today, December 31, 2022. Students can apply for the AICTE PG scholarship at pgscholarship.aicte-india.org. The last date for verification by respective institutions including re-submission of defective applications at the AICTE portal is January 15, 2023.

In order to develop technical education in India AICTE awards the PG scholarship of Rs 12,400 per month to qualified students. The aadhar number is mandatory for applying for the PG scholarship. Applications will not be accepted without the aadhar number of the candidate.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students need to have a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) or Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) scores at the time of admission and must be admitted as full-time scholars. The students must also be admitted to AICTE-approved institutions and programmes including Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture, Master of Pharmacy and Master of Design.

Students of final years of dual degree integrated programmes will also be entitled to the scholarship from the 9th semester onwards in case they get a CGPA score of 8 or above and only for one year in the final year. Candidates under the AICTE PG scholarship scheme are required to attend 8 to 10 hours of classes per week and complete work relevant to teaching and research activities as assigned by the institute.