AICTE PG Scholarship 2021: Apply Up To February 28, Receive Rs 12,400 Per Month

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) will end registration for PG Scholarship 2021 on February 28. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website, aicte-india.org. This scholarship is for GATE or GPAT qualified students admitted to postgraduate programs at AICTE approved institutions or university departments.

Students selected for AICTE PG scholarship 2021 for GATE, GPAT, will receive Rs 12,400 per month.

Apply now

The last date for submission of online applications by students at the AICTE web portal and for the generation of student ID by the institutions is February 28.

The last date for student verification by institutions including re-submitted defective applications at the AICTE web portal is March 15.

The Scholarship will be given for 24 months or for the duration of the course –from the date of commencement of classes till the date of completion of the classes – whichever is lower and is not extendable under any circumstances.

Who is eligible for AICTE PG scholarship?

Students who have a valid GATE or GPAT score and admitted as full-time scholars at AICTE approved institutions or university departments for Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Architecture (MArch) and Master of Pharmacy (MPharma) programs can apply for the scholarship.

Other entitlements of the scholarship programme include 15 days casual leave, and 30 days medical leave in an academic year.

Candidates are also eligible for maternity or paternity leave as per the Government of India norms. However, the maximum duration of the fellowship will not be extended.

“In case any student/scholar receives any financial assistance from any other organisation during the tenure of course, with due permission of the university/institute, the scholar will not be entitled for the fellowship for the duration in which he/ she is availing such financial assistance and it shall be resumed on discontinuance of such external financial assistance…” AICTE said in a notification.

Read the detailed notification