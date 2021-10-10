Image credit: Shutterstock AICTE PG scholarship: Selected candidates will receive Rs 2,400 per month for 24 months or for the duration of the course (representational)

AICTE PG scholarship: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited online applications for its postgraduate scholarship scheme. GATE, GPAT and CEED qualified students admitted to AICTE approved regular postgraduate programs can apply for the scholarship. The last date to apply for the scholarship is December 31, 2021.

Selected candidates will receive Rs 2,400 per month for 24 months or for the duration of the course.

“Students of final years of dual degree integrated programmes would also be entitled to PG Scholarship from the 9th semester onwards in case they get a CGPA score of 8 or above (on a scale of 10 ) i.e. only for one year in final year,” the council said.

AICTE PG Scholarship 2021-22: Eligibility

They must have valid GATE, GPAT or CEED score at the time of admission. They must be admitted as full-time scholars. Students must be admitted in AICTE approved institutions and programmes: Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture, Master of Pharmacy and Master of Design.

“Number of PG scholarship is limited to the AICTE approved intake in the programme in that year. However in addition to the approved intake, AICTE will provide PG scholarship to the additional 10 per cent candidates over and above the approved intake of that course from EWS category, if the university/ institute has admitted students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) as per MHRD OM F.No.12-4/2019-U1 dated 17th January 2019,” the AICTE said.